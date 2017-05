KIEV Ukraine's State Security Service said on Monday it had detained two servicemen on the Ukraine-controlled side of the Crimean border who were former members of the Ukrainian military who had deserted to join Russia, Interfax Ukraine reported.

"They were detained after crossing the border," it was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Russia's defence ministry said Ukrainian intelligence services had seized two Russian servicemen from Crimea and taken them to Ukraine.

