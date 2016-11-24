White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
MOSCOW Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a former Russian navy official in Crimea who is accused of spying for the Ukrainian military, Interfax news agency cited the FSB as saying on Thursday.
The FSB said it detained the former Naval captain in Sevastopol on Tuesday and that he was collecting information on Russia's Black Sea fleet for Ukraine.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Denis Pinchuk)
RIYADH The United States and Gulf Arab countries will sign an agreement on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups, a senior White House official said, as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the region.