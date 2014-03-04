UPDATE 3-Oil prices regain some ground, but oversupply weighs
* Rising U.S. production, surge in gasoline stocks weigh (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
MOSCOW, March 4 Russian President Vladimir Putin denied on Tuesday that Russian troops seized Ukraine's southern Crimea region, saying "local forces of self defence" were responsible for taking over official buildings.
Putin also told a news conference that Russia had no interest in provoking separatist sentiment in Crimea.
* Rising U.S. production, surge in gasoline stocks weigh (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
AMSTERDAM, April 20 A Dutch court said on Thursday it had ordered prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into responsibility for earthquakes triggered by gas production at the country's large gas field in Groningen.