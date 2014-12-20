MOSCOW Dec 20 The Russian Foreign Ministry
denounced new Western sanctions against Ukraine's Crimea region
on Saturday as a "collective punishment" on local residents who
voted in a referendum last March to join Russia.
Both the European Union and United States adopted tighter
restrictions on investments in Crimea this week, targeting
individuals, Russian Black Sea oil and gas exploration and
tourism.
The referendum, which Ukraine and Western countries rejected
as illegal, resulted in a 97 percent vote in favour of joining
Crimea to the Russian Federation. President Vladimir Putin
signed a decree the following day to annex the peninsula.
"Introducing new unilateral sanctions against the Republic
of Crimea and the city of Sebastopol by the USA and European
Union is a direct evidence that the West has acknowledged that
the decision by the Crimeans to rejoin Russia was unanimous and
voluntary," the ministry said in a statement.
"That's why they chose the 'punishment' to be collective,"
it added. "It is sad that the countries which call themselves
democratic resort to such methods in the 21st century."
The West slapped sanctions on Moscow over Crimea and stepped
them up as pro-Russian separatist unrest spread to the eastern
Ukraine regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where rebels seeking to
split from Kiev are now fighting government troops.
Kiev and its Western backers accuse Moscow of fanning the
violence and arming the rebels. Moscow denies the accusations
and says it annexed Crimea only after a local referendum showed
most residents wanted it to become part of Russia.
