MOSCOW Feb 17 Russia regards the breach of a
covenant on Ukrainian Eurobonds purchased by Russia as "force
majeure", Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on
Tuesday, Interfax news agency reported.
"Everyone walking on the Earth understands what force
majeure is. The change in the rate of the hryvnia has entirely
changed the model of calculation," he said, reiterating that
Russia did not intend to demand early redemption of the bonds
which mature in December 2015.
"Force majeure" is a phrase often used in contracts to
describe situations which relieve parties of obligations because
of unforeseen events such as wars and natural catastrophes.
Russia has previously said that it regards Ukraine in breach
of the bond covenant because Ukraine's debt has risen above 60
percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Russian Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov has said that despite this, Russia does
not intend to exercise the right to early redemption.
Ukraine's hryvnia currency has lost around 40 percent of its
value this month, significantly increasing the ratio of foreign
debt to GDP, which has also risen as a result of a sharp
economic contraction.
