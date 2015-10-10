LIMA Oct 10 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Friday that there was no agreement reached at a
meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Natalia Yaresko on Friday
on Kiev's debt restructuring, but the sides agreed to continue
dialogue.
"We stated our position on the need to repay the debt to the
Russian Federation," Siluanov said after talks with Yaresko held
on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and the
World Bank semi-annual meetings.
He said that he reiterated to Yaresko Moscow's position that
the $3 billion in the debt Ukraine owes Russia is not a
commercial debt.
"We have agreed to continue the dialogue," he said.
