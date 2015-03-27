MOSCOW, March 27 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Friday Russia was not prepared to discuss
restructuring its $3 billion holding of Ukrainian debt and
considered itself to be an official rather than a private
creditor.
"We're trying to meet Ukraine half-way, not asking for an
early (payment), but we are not prepared to discuss
restructuring .... because our own situation now is not simple
and secondly, why should we have to consider the question of
restructuring," Siluanov said at a briefing.
When asked if Russia believes its bonds should be seen as
subject to the Paris Club of creditor governments, Siluanov said
"in this case Russia is undoubtedly an official creditor."
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alessandra
Prentice)