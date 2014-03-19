MOSCOW, March 19 Russia's Defence Ministry was
quoted as saying on Wednesday that the signatories of a 2011
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe agreement
had exhausted their quotas to inspect Russian military
facilities and a planned inspection in the coming days would be
the last.
"This is the last inspection held on the territory of the
Russian Federation in 2014 under the Vienna Document because all
quotas for inspections on our territory by OSCE states have been
exhausted," Sergei Ryzhkov, head of the national nuclear risk
reduction centre, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
He said Ukrainian inspectors would carry out the last
checks.
(reporting by Maria Kiselyova, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Steve Gutterman)