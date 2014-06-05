(Recasts, changes sourcing)
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia said on Thursday its
ambassador to Kiev would attend the inauguration of Ukrainian
president-elect Petro Poroshenko in spite of Moscow's harsh
criticism of Ukraine's attempts to crush pro-Russian
separatists.
Scores of separatist fighters and Ukrainian troops have been
killed in heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine as Kiev has
intensified its "anti-terrorist operation" since Poroshenko was
elected on May 25.
"Russian ambassador to Ukraine Mikhail Zurabov will take
part in the inauguration ceremony of Ukraine's elected
president," Russian foreign ministry spokesman Alexander
Lukashevich told a briefing.
"He is returning to Kiev to continue with his duties,"
Lukashevich added, more than three months after the envoy was
recalled to Moscow in response to the ouster of pro-Russian
Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich in mass protests.
It was unclear whether any other Russian officials would
attend the inauguration ceremony on Saturday.
Moscow is at loggerheads with the West over Ukraine.
Leaders of the world's top industrialised nations - meeting
without Russia's Vladimir Putin - on Thursday threatened it with
more sanctions over the crisis.
Russia denies accusations by Kiev and the West that it
supports and arms separatist rebels fighting in Ukraine's east.
Ukraine says it could be doing much more to prevent fighters
from crossing into the country, where Russian nationals have
been seen in the separatists' ranks.
"The unfounded statements by the Ukrainian authorities that
trucks with arms are crossing the border are cunning,"
Lukashevich said.
"It is completely clear that it is an internal Ukrainian
crisis and the responsibility of the Ukrainian authorities is
absolutely obvious," he added.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing
by Mark Trevelyan)