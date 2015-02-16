MOSCOW Feb 16 Russia's Defence Ministry started
a snap inspection of its paratrooper units in western Russia on
Monday, Interfax news agency quoted the ministry press office as
saying.
Russia has carried out several unannounced military drills
since relations with the West deteriorated over the Ukraine
crisis, with Moscow criticising what it says is
a build-up of NATO forces near Russia's borders.
Kiev and the West say some of the drills carried out in
western Russia near the border with Ukraine have been used to
increase pressure on Kiev and show Moscow's support for
pro-Russian separatists who took up arms in east Ukraine in
April.
Interfax did not report specific troop numbers that would be
drilled in Volgograd province, which is in western Russia but
does not border Ukraine. The defence ministry said the
paratroopers would be tested for their military readiness.
No one at the Russian Defence Ministry was immediately
available for comment.
