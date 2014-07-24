BRIEF-Fitch: ASEAN making slow, uneven progress on banking integration
LONDON, July 24 The decision by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to curtail cooperation with Russia is unacceptable and harmful to all parties, Russia's ambassador to Britain Alexander Yakovenko, said on Thursday.
The EBRD said on Wednesday that its board had given "clear guidance" it would not approve new investments in Russia, traditionally its biggest recipient.
"The decision raises serious doubts both in form and substance," Yakovenko told reporters. "It is clear that the decision is harmful to all the parties concerned," he said, adding that it was "unacceptable."
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, January 23 (Fitch) Member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN) have made slow and uneven progress toward regional banking-sector integration. Further moves are likely to remain gradual, and full regional financial integration looks like a very distant goal, says Fitch Ratings. Lower restrictions on cross-border bank ownership would provide some undercapitalised banking systems with a wider poo
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the recent shareholder change at China Vanke Co., Ltd (BBB+/Stable) will not have an impact on the rating of the homebuilder. China Resources Co., Limited and China Resources Trade Co., Ltd. (collectively, CRC) on 12 January 2017 said they intend to sell their shares to Shenzhen Metro Group Co., Ltd. (SZMC), which will result in SZMC owning 15.31% of China Vanke and replacing CRC