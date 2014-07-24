(Adds comments on sanctions)
LONDON, July 24 Western sanctions against Russia
over its role in the crisis in Ukraine are illegal,
counter-productive and could hurt the global economy, Russia's
ambassador to Britain, Alexander Yakovenko, said on Thursday.
The United States and the European Union have imposed
several rounds of sanctions on Russian individuals and companies
over Ukraine.
"We believe they are illegal, unreasonable and counter
productive," Yakovenko told a news conference in London.
Some Western states are now mulling broader sanctions that
would affect whole sectors of the Russian economy after a
Malaysian airliner was downed over rebel-held territory in
eastern Ukraine last Thursday, killing all 298 on board.
"In my view the sectoral sanctions against Russia may well
trigger a long anticipated end-game of the present global
crisis," Yakovenko said.
He also said the allegation that Russia was involved in the
shooting down of the airliner "doesn't hold water", and said
there were no hard facts to show Russia was supplying weapons to
separatists.
Yakovenko also criticised a decision by the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to curtail cooperation
with Russia, calling it unacceptable and harmful to all parties
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; editing by Stephen Addison)