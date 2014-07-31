* Russian economy at zero growth despite high oil prices
* Sanctions hinder investment in oil production
* Drop in crude prices could shake Putin's reign
By Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, July 31 For all the sanctions Western
leaders can throw at Russia, the biggest threat to President
Vladimir Putin's ability to back separatists in east Ukraine is
something beyond his or their control: the price of oil.
With Russia's $2 trillion economy heavily dependent on crude
exports, oil prices are always closely monitored by the Kremlin,
but the government is particularly wary now as tensions with the
West mount and sanctions ratchet up.
Such conflicts often push up crude prices, but as long as
oil, which accounts for 40 percent of state revenues, remains
above the average $104 per barrel written into the 2014 budget,
Moscow has little immediate need to worry.
The alarm bells will start ringing if it falls significantly
below $100, forcing the government to pay more attention to
propping up an economy already close to recession.
The International Monetary Fund warned in May that Moscow
had no contingency plan for such a scenario, so a sustained
tumble in the price of crude could even undermine Putin's grip
on power.
"If the oil price goes down to $75 and stays there for a
few years, Russia will have regime change," said a prominent
Russian economist who asked not to be named.
"Two years ago I would have said $60, but now, given the
lack of growth, the increase in corruption and sanctions, $75
would be enough."
PRICE UNDER PRESSURE
Such a scenario is not merely idle speculation; most
analysts expect oil prices to fall in the coming years as new
production, including from unconventional sources in North
America, applies downward pressure to markets, with some
forecasts going as low as $70 per barrel for Brent crude oil in
2020, down from over $105 currently.
A long-term decline in prices may be unlikely given the
unrest in Iraq and the limited scope for Iran to increase output
due to sanctions, but any substantial fall could derail the
Russian economy.
Sergei Aleksashenko, a former deputy central bank governor
and now a scholar at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow,
said a $10 drop in oil prices would strip 700 billion roubles
($20 billion), or 5 percent, from Russian budget revenues a
year.
That translates to about 1 percent of GDP. Local economists
estimate that a $10 price drop could rob Russia of 3 to 4
percent in GDP growth.
"The most evident outcomes of any decline in oil price are
destabilising of the balance of payments, devaluation of the
rouble, rise in inflation and decline in budget revenues,
decelerating of the growth," Aleksashenko said.
"It is evident that the longer the period of reduced oil
prices, the more significant the impact on the Russian economy."
A drop to $38 per barrel in the aftermath of the 2008
financial crisis sent Russian GDP falling 7.8 percent, and it
shed $200 billion of reserves within a few short months trying
to defend the rouble, which still lost a third of its value.
Its reserves, though still the world's fifth largest at
nearly half a trillion dollars, are more than $130 billion below
their level at the beginning of the 2008 crisis.
The crisis passed when prices promptly climbed, but if
Moscow learned any lessons, it is not clear in its economic
pronouncements.
"The government only publishes a basic level of
macroeconomic risk analysis to support fiscal policymaking," the
IMF said in its May report. "There is no analysis of the
implications of (changes, such as in oil) for the government
finances."
The Finance Ministry manages two oil windfall revenue funds.
One, the $87 billion Reserve Fund, has a clear goal to patch
budget holes if the need arises.
Former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said in a recent
interview with ITAR-TASS news agency that if oil were to fall to
$80 per barrel, the fund could last for two years.
"That (reserve) is rather small," said Anders Aslund, a
senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International
Economics in Washington.
If oil hits $75-80, Aslund said "Russia would have to cut
its imports, which would hit the standard of living, investment
and economic growth. A decline in GDP and standard of living
would be inevitable."
Besides oil and the oil wealth stash, Russia has precious
little.
"The policy of recent years has led us to a point when in
the current stagnation all (other) reserves have been
exhausted," said Kudrin, who helped to amass the sovereign funds
during a decade of economic boom.
"Structural reforms or a (policy) manoeuvre in favour of
growth are not being considered."
OUTPUT UNDER THREAT
Keeping oil output at the current 10.5 million barrels a day
is also essential for the budget. But the vast West Siberian
deposits, which amount to about 80 percent of the country's
total oil output, are in decline.
Some firms have already cut investment and others may follow
suit as a result of the stand-off between Moscow and the West
over Ukraine. Many cut investment after the 2008 crisis.
"The situation is difficult and most likely will lead to the
need to revise the investment programme," a source close to one
of Russia's largest oil producers said. "Everyone is pretending
that nothing horrible is happening. It is very difficult to
predict how the situation will develop."
The annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in March boosted
Putin's popularity at home to all-time highs, but the Kremlin's
ongoing involvement in Ukraine and the economic price the
country is paying is making business owners uneasy.
Yet, in a country where criticism is rare and can result in
exile or prison, most remain silent.
"Business always adapts to the situation in which it finds
itself," Trade Minister Denis Manturov said last week, adding
that the punishment on Moscow by the West is "peanuts" compared
with the isolation Russia suffered in Soviet times.
Four of Russia's leading oil producers - Rosneft,
Lukoil, Surgutneftegaz and Gazprom Neft
- plan to invest a total of about $50 billion this
year.
Russia plans to spend around $150 billion a year over the
next 10 years to bring onstream new fields in east Siberia, the
Far East and the Arctic, as well as improve oil output at mature
fields, according to Energy Minister Alexander Novak.
But that requires financing, which may be tricky, given the
recent sanctions, which closed U.S. financing of longer than 90
days for Russia's top oil producer Rosneft and leading non-state
gas company Novatek.
Rosneft, which paid 2.7 trillion roubles in taxes to state
coffers last year, used North American banks to arrange most of
its over $38 billion in loans raised since the end of 2011.
Asian banks are unlikely to be able to fill the gap.
Domestic funding capacity is limited as the central bank keeps a
cap on liquidity, to avert inflation, and Western sanctions aim
to restrict capital markets for Russia's state-owned banks.
Rosneft, which is preparing to start drilling in Arctic Kara
Sea with ExxonMobil, declined to comment. Its capital
expenditure was around 700 billion roubles for this year under
an oil price of below $100 per barrel.
"The sanctions will significantly limit (Rosneft and
Novatek's) financing options and could put pressure on
development projects," Moody's ratings agency said in a recent
report.
Gazprom Neft, Russia's No.4 oil producer, which is exploring
for shale oil with Royal Dutch Shell, declined to
comment, as did Lukoil.
But based on their documents and earlier comments, they all
envisage oil prices at between $90 and $100 in the medium term.
Kudrin has for years warned that oil prices will fall. Some
analysts say it was falling oil prices and the passing of peak
production that led to the rapid meltdown of the Soviet Union a
quarter century ago.
Aslund, of the Petersen Institute, said a long-term oil
price drop was unlikely, but not impossible, given the
geopolitical volatility, and that scenario could be catastrophic
for Putin, who is facing re-election in 2018.
"Putin would look weak and incompetent," Aslund said.
($1 = 35.0290 Russian Roubles)
(Writing by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Will
Waterman)