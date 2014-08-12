SOCHI, Russia Aug 12 Russia will supply at
least 5-5.5 million tonnes of wheat to Egypt this year and will
increase agricultural goods imports from the North African
country, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters after
meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Egypt is ready to increase agricultural goods exports to
Russia by 30 percent and is discussing the creation of a free
trade zone with the Moscow-led Customs Union of Russia, Belarus
and Kazakhstan, Putin added.
In the previous 2013/14 marketing year, Russia supplied 3.6
million tonnes of wheat to Egypt.
