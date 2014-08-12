(Adds details, quotes, context)
SOCHI, Russia Aug 12 Russia will increase
exports of wheat to Egypt and imports of other agriculture
products from it, Russian officials said on Tuesday as the two
countries discussed the potential for free trade.
The move comes as Russia seeks new sources of supply after
it banned most food imports from the United States, the European
Union, Australia, Canada and Norway last week in retaliation for
Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.
"Egypt has already increased (agricultural) supplies to our
market by 30 percent (and) is ready to increase (supplies) by
yet another 30 percent in the near future," Russian President
Vladimir Putin said after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi.
Increased Egyptian shipments of products such as potato,
onion, garlic and oranges will compensate for up to half of the
shortfall of these products caused by the ban, Russian
Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov told reporters in Sochi.
Egypt is the world's biggest wheat importer and the largest
buyer of Russian wheat. The North African country bought 3.6
million tonnes of Russian wheat in the marketing year to
end-June.
"Our partners were interested in opportunities for this
year's export," Putin told reporters. "For Egypt it will be at
least 5-5.5 million tonnes."
Putin did not say who would supply the additional volumes.
Russian grain exports are dominated by foreign and local
non-government trading firms.
Putin and al-Sisi discussed on Tuesday the creation of a
free trade zone between Egypt and the Moscow-led Customs Union
of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, Putin said.
They also discussed the possibility of setting up an
Egyptian transport logistics hub on the Russian Black Sea coast
and the creation of a Russian industrial hub in Egypt as part of
its Suez canal development project.
Russia last year imported $17.2 billion worth of food from
the countries covered by the sanctions, of which $9.2 billion
was in the affected categories, according to the International
Trade Centre, a joint venture of the United Nations and World
Trade Organization.
