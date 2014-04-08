MOSCOW, April 8 President Vladimir Putin will meet senior Russian government officials on Wednesday to discuss Russia's economic ties with Ukraine, including on energy, his spokesman said.

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, gave no further details. State-controlled natural gas producer Gazprom says Ukraine missed a deadline to pay its March gas bill by midnight on Monday and owes the Russian company $2.2 billion.

