MOSCOW Feb 21 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov discussed the Ukraine peace deal with European Union
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and urged the EU to
condemn "radicals" responsible for violence, his ministry said
on Friday.
A ministry statement said Lavrov and Ashton had discussed
the deal "and the prospects for its implementation in the
conditions of continuing activity by extremist forces",
suggesting Moscow had doubts it could succeed.
"Sergei Lavrov has decisively denounced the activities of
radicals who bear the full responsibility for the violence and
human casualties and urged the EU and its member-states to
clearly express rejection of these activities," it said.
Russia and the EU will maintain contacts to resolve the
Ukraine crisis, the statement said, in which 77 people have died
in clashes with riot police in Kiev.
"It has been agreed to continue contacts in order to aid the
normalisation of the situation while respecting the sovereignty
of Ukraine and the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities," it
said.