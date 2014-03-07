CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed: Veresen soars, Home Capital slumps
TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, as a pipeline company's shares soared on an acquisition announcement, but a major mortgage lender slumped.
MOSCOW, March 7 Russia on Friday accused the European Union of taking an "extremely unconstructive position" by freezing talks on easing visa barriers that complicate travel between Russia and the EU over Ukraine.
"Russia will not accept the language of sanctions and threats" and will retaliate if sanctions are imposed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement about agreements reached at an emergency EU summit on Thursday.
TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, as a pipeline company's shares soared on an acquisition announcement, but a major mortgage lender slumped.
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against an American oil drilling company that claimed Venezuela unlawfully seized 11 drilling rigs in 2010.