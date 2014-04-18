MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's envoy to the European Union said the authorities in Kiev had incorrectly interpreted an international deal to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, where rebellions have broken out in Russian-speaking eastern provinces.

"If we are speaking about how the Geneva document is being interpreted in Kiev by the current authorities, then unfortunately they understood this incorrectly," Vladimir Chizhov told the Russian state television Rossiya-24.

"In particularly that it only applies to the eastern and southern provinces and those who are demanding federalism, but it not to Kiev, where (it thinks) everything is legal including the ongoing occupation of Maidan (Independence Square)" (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel)