MOSCOW, July 30 Russia's envoy to the European
Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Wednesday that new sanctions
imposed by the EU would lead nowhere and fail to help solve the
Ukraine crisis, Russian news agency Interfax reported on
Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, the decision confirms our conclusion that
the European Union can not or does not want yet to abandon a
course of boosting pressure through sanctions, which in itself
leads nowhere and, in any case, does not contribute to
de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine and around it,"
Chizhov told Interfax.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Thomas Grove)