Japan's Abe says wants to resolve peace treaty issue with Russia
LONDON, April 29 Japan wants to resolve a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties with Russia since World War Two, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, July 30 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that sanctions imposed by the European Union over the crisis in Ukraine will "inevitably" lead to higher energy prices in Europe.
"By going on a sanctions spree, Brussels, by its own will, is creating barriers for further cooperation with Russia in such a key sphere as energy. This is a thoughtless and irresponsible step. It will inevitably lead to an increase in prices on the European market," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Thomas Grove)
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.