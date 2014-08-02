MOSCOW Aug 2 Russia's Foreign Ministry accused
the European Union on Saturday of withdrawing a ban on supplying
Ukraine with military technology and equipment "on the quiet."
"During a recent meeting of the Council of Europe in
Brussels, leaders of EU member states agreed 'on the quiet' to
remove restrictions on exports to Kiev of equipment that could
be used for internal repression," the ministry said in a
statement on its website. "Exports of military technologies and
equipment were also allowed."
The ministry also called on the 28-nation EU not to be
"goaded" by Washington over events in east Ukraine, where
pro-Russian separatists are fighting government forces.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)