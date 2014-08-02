(Adds detail on EU agreement to review arms exports)
MOSCOW Aug 2 Russia accused the European Union
of double standards on Saturday, saying it had lifted a ban on
supplying Ukraine with military technology and equipment "on the
quiet" but imposed sanctions on Moscow's defence sector.
Relations between Moscow and Brussels have deteriorated
since the EU imposed sanctions on Russia over its involvement in
the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists
are fighting government forces.
"During a recent meeting of the Council of Europe in
Brussels, leaders of EU member states agreed 'on the quiet' to
remove restrictions on exports to Kiev of equipment that could
be used for internal repression," the Russian Foreign Ministry
said in a statement on its website.
"Exports of military technologies and equipment were also
allowed," the statement said, without saying exactly when the
decision was taken by the EU.
The Foreign Ministry, which has suggested the EU is dictated
to by the United States, also called on EU leaders not to be
"goaded" by Washington over events in eastern Ukraine.
The EU passed its heaviest penalties on Moscow this week,
imposing sanctions on Russia's defence, energy and financial
sectors.
It agreed in February to review export licences for
deliveries of military technology and equipment to Kiev and to
suspend export licences for riot-control equipment that could be
used by ousted president Viktor Yanukovich's government for
"internal repression."
In July, the EU revoked that agreement. Its members did not
impose an outright ban on military equipment exports to Ukraine
but instead agreed to review such exports.
EU officials in Brussels were not immediately available for
comment.
