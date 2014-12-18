BRUSSELS Dec 19 Russia's approach to Ukraine
and to the European Union is a challenge to the 28-nation bloc,
which does not make European leaders too optimistic, but rather
realistic, the new president of the European Council, Donald
Tusk, said on Thursday.
"In fact Russia is today our strategic problem, not
Ukraine," the former Polish prime minister told a news
conference after chairing a summit at which EU leaders discussed
Russia and its involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
"The biggest challenge today is the Russian approach, not
only to Ukraine but also to the EU," Tusk said.
He said Moscow's "aggressive" stance towards Ukraine and the
EU had been triggered by the decision of Kiev to sign a trade
and cooperation agreement with the EU.
"Today we are maybe not too optimistic, but we have to be
realistic, not optimistic," Tusk added.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Paul Taylor)