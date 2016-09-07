BRUSSELS, Sept 7 The European Union extended on
Wednesday part of its sanctions against Russia over Moscow's
annexation of Crimea and its role in the crisis in Ukraine,
diplomats said.
The EU's travel bans and asset freezes, which were due to
expire on Sept. 15, were extended for six months and cover some
150 people and 37 entities involved in the turmoil in Crimea and
eastern Ukraine.
Rebels as well as some Russian officials, lawmakers and
oligarchs are on the EU list, as are two celebrities who have
given vocal support to separatists in east Ukraine.
The sanctions also target Russia's Almaz-Antey,
a maker of air defence systems, and several enterprises in
Crimea that were taken over by the new Russian authorities after
Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula in March, 2014.
Following the travel bans and asset freezes, the bloc
stepped up sanctions in July 2014, as unrest spread to eastern
Ukraine where Russian-backed militias took up arms against Kiev
troops.
The conflict has killed more than 9,500 people and
diplomatic efforts led by France and Germany have yet to resolve
it.
The EU's main economic sanctions against Moscow, which in
2015 aggravated Russia's economic problems triggered by
record-low oil prices, are in place until the end of January,
2017.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Robin Emmott)