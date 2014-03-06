MOSCOW, March 6 Russia's Foreign Ministry said EU moves to consider freezing talks on a visa-free regime with Russia were "politicised, unconstructive and ungrounded" and expressed hope it would not happen.

"We still hope that at the end of the day our partners will not go for such a move," the ministry's spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement.

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and how to respond to Russia's seizure of the Crimean peninsula.