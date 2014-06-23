MOSCOW, June 23 Russia's Finance Ministry said
on Monday that it had not yet received a $73.3 million coupon
payment on a $3 billion Eurobond from Ukraine that Kiev said it
had paid on Friday.
"Unfortunately, we cannot confirm as of now the receipt of
the coupon payment," the ministry's press service told Reuters.
"However, the terms of the bond provide for a 10-day grace
period. We expect that the government of Ukraine will fulfil its
obligations to pay the coupon during this period."
Russia bought the eurobond in December under a financial aid
package agreed with then-president Viktor Yanukovich, who was
later ousted and replaced by a government much less sympathetic
to Russia.
(Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kevin Liffey)