OSLO, July 21 An ordinary, long-scheduled
journey of an oil drilling rig into Arctic waters is turning
into a major political exercise, attracting international
scrutiny and creating a dilemma for ExxonMobil.
Exxon, the top U.S. oil major and the world's most valued
oil company, is bringing the rig, called West Alpha, from Norway
to the Russian Arctic. It is hoping for a major discovery in the
Kara Sea with Russian partner Rosneft.
The journey has begun just as the United States has slapped
the toughest sanctions yet on Russia, including on Rosneft, over
escalating violence in Ukraine. Further sanctions are likely
after the downing of a Malaysia Airlines' plane in eastern
Ukraine.
The joint activity does not necessarily break the latest
sanctions, but the rig's mission will be seen a sign that a top
U.S. company is backing Moscow.
Arctic exploration costs can exceed hundreds of millions of
dollars. The Exxon-Rosneft drilling campaign, therefore, will
also show how effective the latest sanctions prove to be in
prohibiting U.S. firms from providing new long-term debt or
equity to Rosneft.
"It's a bit discordant with the message that the United
States government is trying to send, having this long-planned
summer drilling season go ahead right now," said Elizabeth
Rosenberg, energy program director at the Center for a New
American Security think-tank and a former sanctions adviser at
the Treasury Department.
From a broader prospective, the project will indicate the
resolve of major oil companies to continue dealing with Russia
even as conflict escalates with the West.
"We are evaluating the impact of the sanctions and don't
have anything further at this time," Exxon said in emailed
comments.
For the Kremlin, the project will become a balancing act
between achieving its goals of raising oil output and government
revenue and the risk of pushing foreign partners so hard that
they run up against the sanctions regime.
West Alpha belongs to Norway-listed Seadrill, the
world's biggest offshore rig firm, and Exxon has contracted the
rig until the third quarter of 2016.
Seadrill Chief Financial Officer Rune Magnus Lundetrae told
Reuters the rig had already sailed from the Norwegian yard and
was on its way to the Kara Sea.
"She's on her way up now from the yard where she's been
preparing for that activity ... Drilling will start within the
third quarter. We're in early Q3 now, so we're talking about
this quarter," he said.
Lundetrae declined to discuss the latest U.S. sanctions: "We
are preparing to drill and will deal with situations as they
occur."
Satellite tracking showed the rig was heading towards Russia
along the Norwegian coast.
SPILLOVER EFFECTS
The latest U.S. sanctions do not necessarily aim to hit
projects between Rosneft and foreign partners.
President Barack Obama said the sanctions were "designed to
have maximum impact on Russia while limiting any spillover
effects on American companies or those who are allies".
But Obama also warned that additional steps were on the
table if Russia does not change course in eastern Ukraine - a
signal that joint ventures with U.S. companies could face risks.
By going ahead with drilling, companies risk antagonising
the U.S. administration, Rosenberg said.
"You'd be missing the point if you took one drilling season,
what is ultimately at this point a pretty limited joint venture
activity, and weighed it quite heavily against the president of
the United States."
Exxon has shown in the past it can take decisions that do
not fully align with U.S. policies.
In one recent example, Exxon's decided to invest in Iraq's
semi-autonomous Kurdistan region two years ago despite, anger
from the central government in Baghdad and opposition from
Washington.
The West Alpha journey also will be watched by the
ecologists, who call for a ban on offshore drilling in the
Arctic. Earlier this year, Greenpeace climbers scaled the West
Alpha rig.
Truls Gulowsen, head of Greenpeace Norway, could not say
whether Greenpeace was planning another protest.
