MOSCOW May 6 Russia will beef up its Black Sea
fleet with new submarines and warships, Defence Minister Sergei
Shoigu was quoted as saying on Tuesday, following the annexation
of the Crimean peninsula.
"New submarines will join the Black Sea fleet, as well as
new-generation surface ships, this year. All this requires much
attention from us," Interfax news agency quoted Shoigu as
saying.
Part of the fleet is based in Crimea, which Russia annexed
from Ukraine in March.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Nigel Stephenson)