RPT-Japan March core CPI rises 0.2 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, April 28 Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.3 percent annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in March from a year ago. Core consumer prices in Tokyo