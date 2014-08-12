* Belarus continues Western food imports for domestic market
* Belarus says to prevent re-export of banned food to Russia
* Re-export possible for small business only, importers say
By Andrei Makhovsky and Polina Devitt
MINSK/MOSCOW, Aug 12 Moscow dispatched top
veterinary officials to Belarus on Tuesday after the
neighbouring country, which has a free trade zone with Russia,
said it would not become a back-door conduit for banned Western
food products.
Last week Russia banned imports of fruit, vegetables, meat,
poultry, fish, shellfish, scallops, milk and dairy from the
United States, the European Union, Australia, Canada and Norway
in retaliation for Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.
Since the ban was imposed, Russian media have been flooded
with jokes that Moscow will soon see supplies of oysters and
shrimps coming from landlocked Belarus, which together with
Kazakhstan has a free trade deal with Russia as part of the
customs union between the three states.
Both Belarus and Kazakhstan have said they will continue to
import the Western foods that Moscow has banned.
Minsk has said, however, it will prevent banned foods from
being shipped onward to Russia.
"If Russia has closed its market for certain products, we
must not allow the transit of these products via Belarus to
Russia," Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko was quoted
as saying by his administration this week.
"As to our domestic market, we had a separate discussion of
this question. It's our internal deal. If we need Polish apples,
we buy them, but not for Russia," Lukashenko said.
On Tuesday, Sergei Dankvert, the head of Russia's veterinary
regulator, and other officials from the agency travelled to
Minsk for talks. A delegation from Belarus was expected in
Moscow on Wednesday.
Belarus is Russia's closest ally, relying on Moscow for
cheap energy and serving as a buffer zone between Russia and
NATO nations.
Importers say that small scale re-exports could still reach
Russia but that large operations were unlikely.
"On the one hand, Belarussian companies may be interested in
benefiting from this. On the other hand, there is a risk of
seriously damaging relations with Russia," said Viktor Markelov,
the head of the Belarussian Confederation of Entrepreneurship.
Belarus hopes to significantly increase export volumes to
Russia of the food it produces such as pasta, vegetables,
grocery products and confectionery, Belarussian Agriculture
Minister Leonid Zayats told local media last week.
Belarus supplied food products worth $1 billion to Russia in
January-March, mainly milk, dairy products and meat.
In Kazakhstan, the administration of President Nursultan
Nazarbayev has said Moscow's food bans are "a unilateral act".
Russia last year imported $17.2 billion worth of food from
the countries covered by the sanctions, of which $9.2 billion
was in the affected categories, according to the International
Trade Centre, a joint venture of the United Nations and World
Trade Organization.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow, Andrei Makhovsky in
Minsk and Dmitry Solovyov in Almaty; Editing by Dmitry
Zhdannikov and Jane Baird)