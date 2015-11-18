MOSCOW Nov 18 The Russian government has decided to introduce a ban on food imports from Ukraine starting from January 1 because Kiev joined Western sanctions over Moscow, TASS news agency quoted Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Wednesday.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in August that Moscow would ban food imports from Ukraine from 2016 if an economic association agreement between Kiev and the European Union came into force. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)