MOSCOW Russia will ban fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, milk and dairy imports from the United States, the European Union, Australia, Canada and Norway, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a government meeting on Thursday.

The ban is valid from Aug. 7 and will last for one year.

Below is the list of banned products:

- cattle meat, fresh, chilled or frozen;

- pork, fresh, chilled or frozen;

- poultry and its subproducts, fresh, chilled or frozen;

- all salted, dried or smoked meats;

- fish, shellfish, scallops and other aquatic invertebrates;

- milk and dairy products;

- vegetables;

- fruits;

- nuts;

- sausage and similar meat products;

- cheese and similar products.

