Trucks from a convoy that delivered humanitarian aid for Ukraine are seen inside border crossing point ''Donetsk'' in Russia's Rostov Region as they move back to Russia August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that humanitarian aid has been delivered to its intended destination in south-eastern Ukraine, and said it intended to continue cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"We confirm our intention to continue cooperation with the ICRC in attempts to provide humanitarian aid to the people of south-eastern Ukraine", it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)