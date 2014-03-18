Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, March 18 Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin criticised France on Tuesday for saying it could consider cancelling a 1.2 billion euro helicopter-carrier contract with Moscow if the Ukraine crisis continues.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius raised the possibility of scrapping the deal on Monday if further sanctions are announced against Moscow over its seizure of control of Ukraine's Crimea region.
"France is starting to undermine confidence in it as a reliable provider in the very sensitive sector of military and technical cooperation," Rogozin, who oversees the military sector, said on Twitter.
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.