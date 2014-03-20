MOSCOW, March 20 Moscow will demand compensation
if France cancels a deal to sell it Mistral helicopter-carrier
ships as punishment for the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea
region, Russian news agencies cited a defence official as
saying.
"There is no doubt the Russian side will defend its rights
... and will demand compensation for all losses we might sustain
if the Mistral contract is breached," state-run RIA quoted
Deputy Defence Minister Yuri Borisov as saying.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday that
Paris was considering suspending the 2011 contract for two
Mistrals with an option for two more. The contract has created
about 1,000 jobs in France.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)