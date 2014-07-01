MOSCOW, July 1 The European Union's Energy
Commissioner Guenther Oettinger wants to hold gas talks over the
telephone with Russia on Friday, Energy Minister Alexander Novak
was quoted on Tuesday as saying.
"We will hold the telephone conversation, agree a meeting,
discuss issues related to the South Stream pipeline and the
pumping of gas to underground storage," Interfax news agency
quoted Novak as saying in the Russian southern city of
Vladikavkaz.
Novak added Russia was not going to change its offer in a
gas price dispute with Ukraine that is threatening to disrupt
supplies to the EU.
