MOSCOW, July 1 The European Union's Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger wants to hold gas talks over the telephone with Russia on Friday, Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

"We will hold the telephone conversation, agree a meeting, discuss issues related to the South Stream pipeline and the pumping of gas to underground storage," Interfax news agency quoted Novak as saying in the Russian southern city of Vladikavkaz.

Novak added Russia was not going to change its offer in a gas price dispute with Ukraine that is threatening to disrupt supplies to the EU. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)