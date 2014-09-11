Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's Energy Ministry said on Thursday it had received an invitation from the European Commission to a trilateral meeting on Moscow's gas dispute with Ukraine and the place and date were now under discussion.
It said the European Union executive had proposed the meeting, also involving Kiev, should go ahead in Berlin on Sept. 20.
"At the moment the parties (involved) are discussing the date and place for the forthcoming meeting," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.