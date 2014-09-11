MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's Energy Ministry said on Thursday it had received an invitation from the European Commission to a trilateral meeting on Moscow's gas dispute with Ukraine and the place and date were now under discussion.

It said the European Union executive had proposed the meeting, also involving Kiev, should go ahead in Berlin on Sept. 20.

"At the moment the parties (involved) are discussing the date and place for the forthcoming meeting," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)