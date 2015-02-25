MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia expects to receive natural
gas payments soon from Kiev and has not yet decided on cutting
supplies to Ukraine, Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted
as saying by Russian news agencies on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Gazprom threatened to cut supplies to Ukraine
within days unless it sends more money, and said transit to
Europe could be under threat. But a spokesman for Gazprom
confirmed to Reuters there had been no decision on
such move yet.
Naftogaz said on Tuesday that Gazprom had supplied less than
half of two prepaid daily shipments, due for delivery on Sunday
and Monday.
