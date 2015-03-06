BRIEF-Garmin says acquires Active Corporation
* Garmin acquires Active Corporation, developer of a leading electronic marine database
MOSCOW, March 6 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Friday it had received another $15 million prepayment from Ukraine for gas deliveries, Gazprom's spokesman said.
This indicates that Ukraine has prepaid for gas until mid-month.
Gazprom's spokesman said that Ukraine made the payment for 63.3 million cubic metres, excluding deliveries to rebel-held territories in east of the country.
On Thursday, Gazprom said it had also received $15 million from Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatking; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
May 11 U.S. regulators on Wednesday prohibited Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) LP from new drilling to install pipe along the route of its Rover natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to Ontario following drilling fluid spills in a wetland area in Ohio.