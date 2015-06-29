* Russia, Ukraine, EC meet in Vienna on June 30
* Ukraine to pay $247 per 1,000 cm in Q3, flat from Q2
* Russia offers Kiev $40 discount
(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, June 29 Russia proposes keeping the gas
price for Ukraine unchanged in the third quarter, Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday, a day before Russia's energy
minister goes to Vienna for gas talks.
"Despite all the difficulties in our current relations with
Ukraine, we should within reason make concessions," Medvedev
told Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Gazprom Chief Executive
Alexei Miller.
Gazprom had said Ukraine would be charged $287 per 1,000
cubic metres with no discount in the third quarter. That
compares to the $247 charged in the second quarter, including a
discount of $100 per 1,000 cubic metres.
Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission are meeting on
June 30 to discuss gas supplies, the day a winter price deal
expires.
Europe gets around a third of its gas needs from Russia and
around a half of that comes via Ukraine. Moscow is under Western
sanctions for its role in the crisis there, although the Kremlin
denies Western accusations it has supporting the rebels with
weapons and troops.
Medvedev said that Russia would offer Ukraine a discount of
$40 per 1,000 cubic metres of gas in the third quarter and that
Russian gas supplies to Europe depend on Ukraine as a transit
country.
Gazprom stopped pumping gas to Ukraine during price disputes
in the winters of 2005-2006 and 2008-2009, leading to reduced
supplies in European countries that receive Russian gas via
pipelines that cross Ukraine.
"We cherish (our) reputation as a reliable gas supplier...
This (gas discount) is a serious measure to support the
Ukrainian economy," Medvedev said.
Gazprom had announced plans to try to bypass Ukraine as a
transit country and has said it would redirect flows to the
yet-to-be-built Turkish Stream pipeline after its current
transit agreement with Kiev expires in 2019.
Gazprom has offered to build pipeline extensions to Europe
from a new gas hub on the Turkish-Greek border on their own.
Europe supports an alternative gas supply route from Azerbaijan.
But last week, Miller said that Gazprom was rethinking plans
to stop transporting gas to Europe via Ukraine after 2019.
"The idea of stopping gas flows via Ukraine after 2019 does
not correspond with reality either in terms of costs for new
pipelines or in investments needed to upgrade Ukraine's gas
pipeline system," a European diplomatic source told Reuters.
"It will be a huge blow to Gazprom's reputation worldwide
and with the EU in particular if it terminates supplies via
Ukraine."
The diplomatic source said there could be discussions on
Ukrainian gas transit - which contributes to the country's
budget - in Vienna but that it was not high on the agenda.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, additional reporting by Vladimir
Soldatkin in Moscow and Barbara Lewis in Brussels, writing by
Lidia Kelly/Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning and
William Hardy)