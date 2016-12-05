MOSCOW Dec 5 Ukraine is ready to join
trilateral talks to discuss gas issues with Russia on Dec. 9 in
Brussels, Ukraine state energy company Naftogaz said on its
Twitter account on Monday (twitter.com/naftogazukraine).
The former Soviet republic has not bought gas directly from
Russia since November 2015, following a breakdown in relations
after Russia's annexation of Crimea and support for pro-Russian
separatism in Ukraine's war-torn east.
Naftogaz did not say who will take part in talks that
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said he hoped would
take place in the first ten days of December.
The European Union relies on Russia for about a third of its
gas. More than half of that arrives via Ukraine, but since ties
between Russia and Ukraine hit rock bottom, the potential for
disputes over pricing and other issues has accelerated.
European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic acts as an
intermediary between Russia and Ukraine in the gas dispute,
trying to minimise the risk of gas supply interruptions to
Europe, especially in winter.
He said last week that Russian and Ukrainian officials could
meet this week to discuss gas deliveries.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova in Moscow, Alissa de Carbonnel in
Brussels and Alessandra Prentice in Kiev; Editing by David
Goodman)