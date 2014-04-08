Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, April 8 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday Ukraine had failed to pay on time for March gas supplies and its debt stood at $2.2 billion.
"They haven't paid for March," a spokesman said, confirming that Ukraine's total debt of $2.2 billion had not been reduced.
He declined to say what, if any, action Gazprom would take.
Ukraine's energy company Naftogaz declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.