UPDATE 4-Libya's Sharara, El Feel oilfields restart after pipeline protest
* Libya plans 1.1 mln bpd output by August (Adds force majeure agreement)
MOSCOW, April 10 President Vladimir Putin has informed several European leaders about the "critical situation" over Ukraine's natural gas debt and about a possible impact on the transit of gas to Europe, Russian news agencies said on Thursday.
Putin expressed "extreme concern about the situation surrounding Ukraine's gas debts and ... supplies of gas to the European Union," state-run RIA cited Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, as saying.
State-controlled gas producer Gazprom stopped pumping gas to Ukraine during price disputes in the winters of 2005-2006 and 2008-2009, leading to reduced supplies in European countries that receive Russian gas via pipelines that cross Ukraine.
Gazprom says Ukraine owes $2.2 billion for gas supplies and missed the deadline for paying for its March supplies.
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 Shares in Vale SA slumped the most in two weeks on Thursday, as executives signaled lackluster trends for iron ore prices this year and investors reacted to a first-quarter profit miss with disappointment.