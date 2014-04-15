MOSCOW, April 15 Alexei Miller, The head of
Gazprom told European Union Energy Commissioner
Guenther Oettinger on Tuesday that the Russian company "is a
reliable supplier of gas to the European market and will remain
one going forward," Gazprom said in a statement.
Amid a tense political dispute with Kiev and the West,
Russia has threatened to decrease gas supplies to transit nation
Ukraine if it continues to fail to pay its debts, but Moscow has
also sought to reassure European consumers it will abide by all
contracts. Gazprom said Ukraine now owes $2.2 billion.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Steve Gutterman)