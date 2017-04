MOSCOW, April 22 Russia is more interested than ever in diversifying destinations for its natural gas exports and is carrying out projects in Asia, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told Russian lawmakers on Tuesday.

Medvedev also said that talk of Europe importing gas from the United States as European Union nations seek to reduce reliance on Russian supplies amid tension over Ukraine was a "bluff". (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Conor Humphries)