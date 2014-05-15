BRATISLAVA May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed multiple European states that Moscow will not supply gas to Europe as of June 1 if Ukraine does not pay its bills, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.

"Today, multiple member states including Slovakia were informed by President Putin that as of June 1, if Ukraine does not pay for supplied gas, it will not be supplied to the European territory," Fico said.

"It is a serious threat to the energy security of Slovakia."

Earlier on Thursday, Putin said Russian gas exporter Gazprom had been forced to demand Ukraine pay in advance for gas as of June after its debt for gas already delivered reached $3.5 billion.

Moscow has reduced gas supplies to Kiev during two past price disputes, causing disruptions to supplies to Europe.