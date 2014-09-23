KIEV, Sept 23 The European Commission will suggest that Russia and Ukraine sign an interim gas agreement in Berlin later this week, a way to start resolving a standoff over gas prices, Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Tuesday.

He said the agreement would give an interim price for a specified amount of gas to be shipped to Ukraine.

Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission are meeting in Berlin on Sept. 26 to try to resolve a gas row between Moscow and Kiev. Russia's Gazprom cut gas supplies to Ukraine in June. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)