* Russian leader warns of "big transit risks"
* Concern Ukraine may siphon off gas in winter
By Alexei Anishchuk
BELGRADE, Oct 16 Russia will reduce gas supplies
to Europe if Ukraine steals from the transit pipeline to cover
its own needs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on
Thursday, adding that he was "hopeful" it would not come to
that.
Russia cut off supply to Ukraine on June 16 over what gas
exporter Gazprom said were billions of euros in unpaid
bills. Without Russian flows, there is concern that Ukraine
might have to siphon off gas from flows transiting the country
en route to Europe this winter.
"I can reassure you that there will be no crisis that could
be blamed on Russian participants in energy cooperation," Putin
told reporters during a visit to Serbia. But, he said, "there
are big transit risks."
"If we see that our Ukrainian partners, just like in 2008,
begin removing gas without permission from the export pipeline
system, we, just like in 2008, will consecutively reduce the
stolen volume at the cost of supplies."
Russia is Europe's biggest gas supplier, meeting around a
third of the region's demand. The European Union gets about half
of the Russian gas it uses via Ukraine.
The stand-off over pricing is the third in a decade between
Moscow and Kiev, though this time tensions are higher in the
wake of Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and
fighting in the east of the former Soviet republic between
Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists.
