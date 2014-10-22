MOSCOW Oct 22 Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said on Wednesday that Ukraine should find ways to pay
for Russian gas with the European Union's help within a week.
Citing unpaid bills worth more than $5 billion, Russia cut
off gas flows to Kiev in mid-June after a long-running dispute
over pricing.
Kiev and Moscow recently agreed on a price for Russian gas
supplies during the winter, however other issues, such as how
Ukraine would pay for Russian gas, remain unresolved.
The next round of talks brokered by the European Commission
is scheduled for next week in Brussels.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Alexander Winning)